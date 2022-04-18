HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three people who are accused of defrauding the government want a non-jury trial.

A $250,000 severance payout was approved for former HPD chief Louis Kealoha.

Donna Leong, Max Sword and Roy Amemiya are accused of conspiring to circumvent City Council approval for the payout.

Their attorneys filed a motion asking for a judge to decide the case instead of a jury.

Legal experts say prosecutors would have to agree to the motion for it to be approved.