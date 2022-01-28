Five males allegedly assault and rob 38-year-old man in Chinatown

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Five male suspects allegedly assaulted and robbed a 38-year-old man in Chinatown on Friday, Jan. 21, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

HPD said the victim reported the assault to police on Thursday, Jan. 27 from the medical facility where the victim was treated for the assault.

According to HPD, around 12 p.m., one suspect pepper-sprayed the victim. Another suspect struck him with a stick on his arm, and the other suspect threatened the victim with a knife while taking his property.

The suspects fled the crime scene, and their identities and whereabouts are currently unknown to HPD.