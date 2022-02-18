Female visitor kicked between the legs, knocked down while waiting for trolley

Officers in Goose Creek conducted a welfare check and found the dentist and one other person dead from apparent suicide. (Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A female visitor told police that a man kicked her between her legs while standing behind her, causing her to fall face forward, onto her hands.

Honolulu Police Department said that the incident happened at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday when the victim was standing near the makai trolley stop by Ala Moana Center.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The suspect’s kick hit the victim’s left inner thigh. When the victim asked why he kicked her, the suspect threw a sandwich at her and yelled.

HPD said the victim was unsure what the man was saying but she was able to see his face before he fled across Ala Moana Boulevard to the beach park.

At around 6 p.m., the victim identified the suspect at Ala Moana Beach Park and the man was arrested.

The man was described to be six feet tall and in his 50s or 60s.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

It is currently unknown why the suspect assaulted the victim.