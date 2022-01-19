Female, 27, allegedly attempts to rob four male victims of their cellphones in Kailua

Hawaii Crime

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported a female suspect allegedly threatened to use force on four male victims in Kailua if they didn’t handover their cellphones to her.

The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 17, at around 4:15 p.m.

HPD said that the 27-year-old female suspect was found and arrested at 5:52 p.m. and is in custody as the investigation is currently pending.

The four male victims included two 20-year-old males, a 19-year-old male and an 18-year-old male.

The suspect’s motive is currently unknown.

