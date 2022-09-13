HONOLULU (KHON2) — The feds have broadened their corruption probe involving former Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro.

Today in California, making her the sixth charged in the alleged scheme.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

An indictment claims Sheri Tanaka played a pivotal role in helping to facilitate prosecution of a former Mitsunaga employee over a workplace dispute, while conspiring to bribe Kaneshiro to do it.

The indictment describes again the same bribery allegations as the original charges against five others.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Also today the other five co-defendants — including Kaneshiro, and firm principal Dennis Mitsunaga — entered pleas of not-guilty to the superceding indictment.