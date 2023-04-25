HONOLULU (KHON2) — Federal prosecutors are backing off on spy allegations against a Kapolei couple who have been charged with stealing the identities of dead infants more than 30 years ago.

Legal experts said it doesn’t hurt the government’s theft case against Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Primrose and Morrison face charges of conspiracy, ID theft, and lying to get passports. Prosecutors initially presented evidence that the couple could be Russian spies, which included a picture of them wearing what the feds described as KGB uniforms.

But the feds have asked the judge not to include that picture in the trial, and the judge agreed and stated:

“The Court finds that evidence of the Defendants wearing or being photographed in foreign military uniforms is not relevant to the offenses being alleged against them and, therefore, such evidence is precluded at trial.”

“That indicates that they weren’t able to develop real hard-core evidence that these two people are Russian spies, and now they’ve reverted back to what the charges actually are,” said Ali Silvert, a retired federal public defender.

Silvert, who is not involved in the case, points out that it is still a highly unusual ID theft case. Primrose and Morrison allegedly lived under the false names for more than 30 years and bought a house in Kapolei.

Court documents said Primrose retired from the United States Coast Guard after 20 years, then received secret clearance working for the Department of Defense.

“Normal identity theft is someone steals someone’s identity, cashes a lot of checks or buys a lot of merchandise in the other person’s name. They do it for a little while and they stop,” said Silvert.

Court documents said that investigators found an invisible ink kit in the couple’s Kapolei home.

Prosecutors also released transcripts of the couple whispering to each other while in custody about moles as well as protocols if they were caught.

Silvert added if the two are found guilty there is a chance that the feds bring back the spy allegations for a stiffer sentence.

“If they are convicted, there are now different factors that come in to play that could bring back up their jobs, their security clearances,” he said.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

KHON2 News reached out to federal prosecutors and there has been no response. The trial is scheduled for May 22.