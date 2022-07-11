WASHINGTON (KHON2) — A federal jury convicted three former correctional officers from the Hawaii Community Correctional Center on Friday, July 8, for “assaulting an inmate in violation of his civil rights and for obstructing justice in attempting to cover up the violation,” according to the Department of Justice.

According to the Department of Justice, the three officers are Jason Tagaloa, 31, Craig Pinkney, 38, and Jonathan Taum, 50.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The department also pointed out that there was a fourth correctional officer, Jordan DeMattos, who “previously pleaded guilty for his role in the assault and cover-up.” DeMattos testified for the government at the three-week trial.

These defendants abused the trust given to them as law enforcement officers when they violently assaulted an inmate and lied to cover it up.” ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL KRISTEN CLARKE OF THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT’S CIVIL RIGHTS DIVISION

Clarke continued: “The Justice Department will prosecute corrections officials who violently assault inmates inside our jails and prisons, and abuse their official positions to cover up their crimes. We are committed to using our civil rights laws to ensure that the rights of all individuals, including those in custody, are fully protected.”

According to the evidence at the trial, the defendants assaulted the inmate in the prison’s recreation yard. Within two minutes, the officers took turns punching and kicking the inmate “in the head and body while he was lying face-down in a pool of his own blood.”

The department said the inmate suffered a broken nose, jaw and eye socket. After the beating, the officers wrote false reports in which they omitted almost all of the force they had used.

When an investigation was opened in the prison, all of the officers involved met “to get their stories straight and brainstorm false excuses they would give for having used force.”

This incident caused the Hawaii Department of Public Safety to fire all four officers.

“This prosecution and verdict affirm our office’s commitment to ensuring every person’s civil rights are protected under the law. We will continue to enforce those rights the Constitution and other federal laws provide.” U.S. ATTORNEY CLARE E. CONNORS FOR THE DISTRICT OF HAWAII

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Steven Merril of the FBI Honolulu Field Office said, “The FBI will always investigate when a person’s civil rights are violated.”

Merril concluded, “As correctional officers, they were held to upholding the standards of law enforcement officers within the state prisons and they did not do so in this case. The FBI will vigorously pursue justice for those whose civil rights were violated.”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to the Department of Justice, the maximum penalties for the charged crimes are 10 years of imprisonment for the deprivation-of-rights offense, 20 years of imprisonment for the false report and five years of imprisonment for the conspiracy offense.