HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rudolph Puana will be in federal court on Tuesday, March 29 for drug charges.

He is a medical doctor on the Big Island, and he is the brother of Katherine Kealoha.

Prosecutors alleged he used opiate prescriptions for friends who sold the pills or traded them for other drugs like cocaine.

In a 2019 plea agreement, Katherine Kealoha admitted to taking part in the drug ring. She is expected to testify as a prosecutors witness at the trial.

Witnesses that are listed for the defense include Jesse Ebersole, Katherine Kealoha’s former lover, who pled guilty to lying to the grand jury about his affair.

Puana is charged with drug distribution conspiracy, health-care fraud and gun possession.