HONOLULU (KHON2) — The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) released its 2021 Internet Crime Report on Tuesday, with includes information from nearly 850,000 complaints.

The report reveals a 7% increase in complaints from 2020 and losses exceeding $6.9 billion. In Hawaii, victims reported losses totaling over $5 million each for BEC/EAC and investment crimes.

Confidence fraud/romance crimes also ranked high in losses that victims reported, totaling over $4 million, and virtual currency crimes with a reported $3.5 million in losses.

Across the states, the top three cyber crimes reported by victims last year were phishing scams, non-payment/non-delivery scams and personal data breach. The FBI reports victims lost the most money to business email compromise scams, investment fraud and romance schemes.

Here are the Top 10 cyber crimes in Hawaii and number of victims:

Non-payment/Non-delivery: 235

Extortion: 208

Personal Data Breach: 202

Social Media: 132

Virtual Currency: 122

No Lead Value: 102

Confidence Fraud/Romance: 91

Identity Theft: 87

Tech Support: 86

BEC/EAC: 82

The FBI also shared victims by age group in Hawaii and their amount loss:

Over 60: $10,061,508

50-59: $2,006,825

40-49: $1,242,516

30-39: $3,490,084

20-29: $457,072

Under 20: $25,108

For more Hawaii numbers, click here.

In addition to statistics, the IC3’s crime report offers information about the most prevalent internet scams and how to protect yourself against them. Click here to read the full report.

To report an online crime , visit the IC3 website.