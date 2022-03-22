HONOLULU (KHON2) — The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) released its 2021 Internet Crime Report on Tuesday, with includes information from nearly 850,000 complaints.
The report reveals a 7% increase in complaints from 2020 and losses exceeding $6.9 billion. In Hawaii, victims reported losses totaling over $5 million each for BEC/EAC and investment crimes.
Confidence fraud/romance crimes also ranked high in losses that victims reported, totaling over $4 million, and virtual currency crimes with a reported $3.5 million in losses.
Across the states, the top three cyber crimes reported by victims last year were phishing scams, non-payment/non-delivery scams and personal data breach. The FBI reports victims lost the most money to business email compromise scams, investment fraud and romance schemes.
Here are the Top 10 cyber crimes in Hawaii and number of victims:
- Non-payment/Non-delivery: 235
- Extortion: 208
- Personal Data Breach: 202
- Social Media: 132
- Virtual Currency: 122
- No Lead Value: 102
- Confidence Fraud/Romance: 91
- Identity Theft: 87
- Tech Support: 86
- BEC/EAC: 82
The FBI also shared victims by age group in Hawaii and their amount loss:
- Over 60: $10,061,508
- 50-59: $2,006,825
- 40-49: $1,242,516
- 30-39: $3,490,084
- 20-29: $457,072
- Under 20: $25,108
For more Hawaii numbers, click here.
In addition to statistics, the IC3’s crime report offers information about the most prevalent internet scams and how to protect yourself against them. Click here to read the full report.
To report an online crime , visit the IC3 website.