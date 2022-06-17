HONOLULU (KHON2) — The San Diego FBI is asking for the public’s help in locating 50-year-old Tyler Adams who’s wanted for questioning in the disappearance of Racquel Sabean in Mexico.

Decomposed remains believed to be Sabean’s were found in a vehicle known to be driven by her. FBI told KHON2 that Adams and Sabean were in a romantic relationship, and he is the presumed father of her child.

Adams was detained in Mexico on Wednesday, June 15, by authorities pursuing an Amber Alert for Sabean’s missing 7-month-old daughter. She was later found safe and remains in protective custody in Mexico. Adams was questioned by authorities regarding Sabean but was uncooperative, the FBI reported.

According to the FBI, Adams entered the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, using the alias of Aaron Bain. He is known to use multiple fake and stolen identities, which include the following list:

Aaron Lee Bain

Aaron Lee

Aron Lee

Paul Wilson Phipps

Paul Wilson Phillps

David Smith

Dominic Braun

David Phillips

Kevin Schoolcraft

Kevin Kennedy

Michael Whittman

Lance Irwin

Brice Johnson

Matthew Kashani

Taylor Chase

Joshua Smith

Adams is also a wanted fugitive out of Hawaii for Escape in the Second Degree. The warrant was issued in September 2020.

Adams is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds, has brown hair and may have possible swelling under his eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow short-sleeve button-up shirt, tan pants and black running shoes.

If you have any information, contact the San Diego FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or click here. You may also call San Diego CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.