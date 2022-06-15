HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a joint operation, Kauai law enforcement served search warrants on a residence and vehicle in Hanamaulu for explosive devices.

According to the Kauai Police Department, bomb technicians found five homemade pyrotechnic devices and an item that resembled a metallic pipe bomb. Unknown powders, cardboard tubing, hobby-type fuse and other items consistent with manufacturing PED explosives were also found.

KPD stated the pyrotechnic devices resembled M80-style fireworks and field burn tests conducted on the powders proved that they were combustible.

Investigators then found a substance that tested positive for crystal methamphetamine.

KPD said in the investigation they arrested a 39-year-old male suspect on Tuesday for numerous charges including promoting a dangerous drug and six counts of explosives devices prohibited. However, he has been released pending investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the KPD dispatch at 808-241-1711. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit a tip through Crime Stoppers Kauai by calling 808-246-

8300 or visit their website.