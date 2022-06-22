HONOLULU (KHON2) — The FBI Honolulu Division said they are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying potential victims in the investigation of an Oahu teacher accused of distributing child pornography.

The suspect, 33-year-old Alden Bunag, has been charged with distribution of child pornography.

Officials said that Bunag was arrested at an Oahu high school last week where he was working as a summer school teacher.

“Bunag has been detained in what is an especially egregious and serious case as he was a teacher

within Hawaii’s Department of Education whose, young victims may be unaware of what happened to them,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill.

As FBI officials search for more possible victims, they have created a tip line and email specifically for Bunag’s investigation.

The phone number is (808) 673-2705 and email is BunagInvestigation@fbi.gov.

If indicted and convicted on this charge, Bunag is subject to face imprisonment for a minimum term of five years, up to 20 years.