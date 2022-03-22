HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man charged with second degree murder in connection with Friday’s deadly shooting on Round Top Drive made his first court appearance on Tuesday, March 22.

Court documents said 19 year-old Nainoa Damon approached a group of teens, and he tried to rob one of them at gunpoint.

The victim intervened, and pointed a gun at Damon.

Authorities said Damon opened fire shooting the victim in the abdomen.

The victim later died at the hospital.

Damon remains in custody on $1 million bail.