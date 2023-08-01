HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead following an apparent dog attack on the Big Island on Tuesday morning.

A witness told police they saw the man being attacked by four large dogs and chased them away before calling first responders.

Officers responded to the scene at around 9 a.m. and found the victim lying unconscious on the roadway in the 92-2000 block of Outrigger Drive in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision.

Emergency medical personnel treated the man at the scene but as he was being taken to the hospital he died from his injuries. Police said the victim is believed to be in his 70s.

Hawaii Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz said, “There is currently no evidence that the victim provoked this horrific attack. This incident is a senseless tragedy that could have been avoided.”

Police said they are in contact with the dogs’ owners who were not home at the time of the attack.

While investigators are looking into claims that the dogs were stray animals, the owners have surrendered all four dogs and a litter of 10 puppies to the Hawaii County Animal Control and Protection Agency.

Police have classified the incident as a negligent failure to control a dangerous dog case.