HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead following an hours-long police standoff in Mokuleʻia on Oʻahu’s North Shore.

According to police, a weapons call came in around 9:45 a.m. to officers in District 2. While responding, an officer recognized a truck heading in the opposite direction matching the description.

Police believe that when the officer made a U-TURN to follow the truck, the man drove through a gate and onto the polo field at Mokuleʻia.

Responding officers called in for backup, and Farrington Highway was shut down around 10 a.m.

Officers also said that the driver was holding a firearm.

During the standoff, police indicated that the driver pointed the gun at a male passenger in the truck, pointed the gun at himself and fired multiple rounds outside towards the ocean, ground and sky.

Dozens of North Shore residents reported multiple police vehicles heading towards Mokuleʻia, but people who live in Mokuleʻia near the polo fields didn’t report hearing anything at first. Others reported hearing multiple shots.

One woman was on a sunrise horseback ride with a friend when their guide mentioned something was happening in the polo fields. The tour group had eyes on the man as the standoff began.

In a video obtained by KHON2, the person filming shows the man moving around the drivers side of a white pickup truck; you can hear the visitors in the bushes asking one another, “is that the guy? Do you see him? He’s hiding on the side of the car; the SWAT team is over there. I think he has a gun.”

Another person asked, “Is he pointing it at the cops?”

The person filming said, “yeah, you see him leaning over the hood?”

Julianne Nichols was part of that group.

“We can kind of see something unfolding at the polo field. And our guide started letting us know that there was a situation, and we could get in the water and cool off if we’d like to. And at that point, we heard one shot go off,” explained Nichols.

Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan said the man made several phone calls to people, but no negotiators were involved in the incident. He also said the man may have posted something on his social media page prior to the incident.

We spoke to several friends who spoke to the man, and police confirmed he kept asking for cigarettes and water.

“At around 12:10 p.m., the passenger left the truck to retrieve water placed several feet away from the truck; and the HPD barricade positioned itself between the passenger and the suspect’s truck,” explained Chief Logan.

He went on to provide more details.

“The two officers exited the vehicle towards the truck, towards the suspect on the driver’s side. Hearing a gunshot, both the officers engaged the suspect at that time; and the suspect died from one or more gunshots. An autopsy has been pending,” Chief Logan added.

According to HPD, the male passenger was treated at the scene and arrested for a drug offense.

Police believe the suspect and passenger knew one another. The officers involved in this incident were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, according to police.