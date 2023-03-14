HONOLULU (KHON2) — A family is searching for answers as they mourn the death of a 21-year-old woman, whose body was found in a burning car at Mililani High School. The family said the suspect in custody was the girl’s boyfriend.

Friends and family gathered at the parking lot of the school to mourn the loss of Laau Laulusa, who everybody knew by her middle name Jordan. The family said they are struggling to understand how her young life could come to such a tragic end.

“It’s too bad because she’s still young, a beautiful girl, real kind, and she didn’t deserve this,” said the victim’s uncle Sasoa Fegai.

Jordan’s body was found Monday morning inside a car that was on fire in the parking lot. Police say witnesses saw the 25-year-old suspect opening and closing the doors, and then taking off before police officers arrived. Her family says they didn’t know if Jordan was having any problems with her relationship.

“She’s the type of person that she never says anything. She just keeps everything to herself,” said Fegai.

The family says Jordan joined the National Guard to serve her country. She also had big plans to travel the world. They are heartbroken because she had so much more to accomplish.

“It’s just unfortunate. You never think about something like this happening to you and now we have it,” said Feagai.

Her family says the most important thing now is to make sure that they get justice for Jordan.

The family is also grateful to the witnesses who, police say, followed the suspect when he fled and helped locate him when the officers arrived.

“I’m so glad that they in their mind did what they did. We’re very appreciative of what they did,” said Fegai.

The suspect was arrested for murder but has not been charged.