HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Ewa Beach family is pleading for help to find out who shot their dog with a BB gun.

Ziggy is an English Bulldog. His family said he hasn’t been himself for a while. At first, his family thought that maybe he wasn’t feeling well because of an infection or some other sort of illness.

That is until they found BB gun pellets inside wounds they found on his body.

The family believes whoever is responsible for shooting Ziggy continues to return to shoot him more.

The most disturbing part of this experience, according to his family is that whoever is shooting Ziggy must have gotten up close to shoot him multiple times.

“It’s kind of like violating. It’s terrifying to know that there’s somebody that can keep coming here,” exclaimed Dominique Boudreau, Ziggy’s adopted mom. “I don’t want to find him dead, you know. I don’t want my kids, my babies to find him dead.”

HPD has open a first-degree animal cruelty case. This charge is a felony.

The family has also started a GoFundMe page for is multiple procedures which are ahead in Ziggy’s recovery.

In June 2022, KHON2.com reported about Katniss.

Katniss was a cat who was rescued off Schofield Barracks when KAT Charities, an Oahu animal rescue, blew the whistle on stray cats being shot with blow darts. KAT said that cats were also found mutilated near the Popeye’s Fried Chicken restaurant on base.

Katniss was brought to the vet on June 2 to be treated for a chest wound and had been recovering since then. She was then available for adoption at Popoki + Tea in Kaimuki.