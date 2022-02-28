HONOLULU (KHON2) — Families are still reeling from the crash that killed a mother and her seven-year-old daughter in Nanakuli over the weekend. The driver suspected of causing it has been arrested for driving under the influence.

The victim’s families say drastic changes are needed.

Enough is enough! That is the message from the victims’ family members, who say something needs to be done to prevent speeding and drunk driving in the community.

Heartbreak and sorrow for the loved ones as they visited the memorial where the crash occurred Saturday night. Family identified the victims as Kelsey Palisbo and her seven-year-old daughter Leah Hanakahi, also known as Lala. Police say they died while sitting in their parked car when it was struck by a suspected drunk driver.

“There could be darkness in the room and she’ll light that whole place up with no electric,” said Stuart Hanakahi, Leah’s father. “She’ll light it up her smile or laugh her everything. Her mom is the same way.”

His 17-year-old daughter Shaylee was seriously injured and is in the hospital. He can’t believe that the suspected driver has been released pending further investigation. Records show he’s been cited for speeding before. At one point going 105 miles per hour where the speed limit is 45.

“The law has to be stricter than what it is,” said Stuart. “These guys cannot be walking out of jail after this happens to a family. Where is the justice system?”

“It’s devastating as you can see,” said Ed Werner, Stuart’s uncle.

Werner is still getting over the death of his son Kaulana who was struck by a drunk driver six years ago.

“I know exactly how they feel, I’ve been through it, losing kids, babies,” said Werner.

He pushed for tougher sentences for drunk drivers which became known as Kaulana’s Law. Now, he’s calling on officials to put speed bumps on the road to slow drivers down. The hope is to prevent another tragedy.