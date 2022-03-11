HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man arrested in connection to the murder of a 73-year-old man in Hawaii Loa Ridge is awaiting extradition from California, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

HPD said four arrest warrants were signed Friday for Juan Tejedor Baron.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The warrants are for second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree theft and first-degree identity theft.

Baron and another man were named suspects after HPD found a standalone tub with a decomposing body within a concrete mix at the home where Baron had been staying.

Officials have not released the name of the victim but he was identified by his brother as 73-year-old Gary Ruby. HPD said Baron had an intimate relationship with him. Officials also said that the two men were living in the victim’s house and living off his money.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Baron was arrested in Anaheim, California by LAPD and U.S. Marshals.

According to HPD, another man who was arrested in connection to the murder was released after it was determined that he was not involved.