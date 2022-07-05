HONOLULU (KHON2) — Josiah K. Garcia, 24, made his first court appearance after being charged with murder in the second degree and the use of a firearm.

Honolulu police said on Friday, July 1, Garcia called 911 after he had killed a family member. The incident happened around 5 p.m. at the suspect’s home in Ewa Beach, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

HPD filed a complaint on July 3, stating Garcia did intentionally or knowingly cause the death of Moana Garcia.

His bail was set at $1 million.