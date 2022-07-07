HONOLULU (KHON2) — Josiah K. Garcia, 24, was indicted on Wednesday for two counts of murder charges and the use of a firearm.

Garcia was expected to be in court on Thursday, but it was canceled.

According to court documents, on Friday, July 1, Garcia committed the offense of Murder in the Second Degree and is charged on suspicion of killing his mother.

The Honolulu Police Department said Garcia called 911 and told authorities he had killed a family member.

His bail was set at $1 million. His next court date has not yet been determined.