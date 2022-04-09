HONOLULU (KHON2) — Following a shooting that occured in an illegal game room at Ewa Beach, the Honolulu Police Department reported that one of the suspects was charged with robbery.

The incident occured on Tuesday at around 1:40 a.m. when police said two men entered the establishment in an attempt to rob the illegal game room at Hanakahi Street.

According to police, both men were shot by a male who fled the scene. The men were taken to a hospital where one of the two, a 33-year-old man, later died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said, a 64-year-old woman also had gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

On April 7, the 25-year-old man who survived the shooting was later identified as a suspect in the robbery and he was arrested, said HPD. He was charged with robbery with bail set at $1,000,000.

HPD said, another male suspect, a 23-year-old, was arrested for second-degree murder, reckless endangering and place to keep pistol or revolver but prosecutors declined to pursue the case.