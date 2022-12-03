HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of shooting a resident manager to death in Ewa Beach has been charged.

HPD said that Patrick Tuputala has been charged with second degree murder and two firearms offenses. His bail is set at $1 million.

The alleged murder occurred on Thursday, Dec. 1.

HPD said that Tuputala and the resident manager had been arguing earlier that day.

Tuputala turned himself in to authorities later in the evening on Thursday after the Sheriffs fugitive unit convinced him to stop running and turn himself in.

“The Department of Public Safety Sheriff Division wants to acknowledge the joint effort and close collaboration with our Honolulu Police partners to pursue tips, locate Tuputala and bring about a peaceful end to this search,” said ​State Sheriff William Oku Jr.