HONOLULU (KHON2) — Attorney Michael Green says the family of murder suspect Juan Baron has been in contact with him. And while court documents say Baron confessed to the killing, Green says the case is not a done deal.

If he does represent Baron, Green says he would look into how that confession was made and whether it was done legally.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Court records say 23-year-old Juan Baron told investigators in LA that he choked Gary Ruby with a belt and then tried to make it look like a suicide. Records say he then put Ruby’s body in a tub and encased him in concrete. If he takes the case, Green says he first wants to see the transcripts of the conversations that led to Baron’s confession.

“I don’t know what language he was questioned in,” said Green. “I don’t know what rights he was given, what he waived, whether there’s a video. There’s certainly gonna be a transcript. It’s going to be recorded. I don’t know the lawfulness of that.”

Baron has been charged with murder, theft and identity theft. Green adds that Baron’s state of mind at the time will be important as to whether Baron can be charged with manslaughter instead of murder. According to court records Baron told investigators he became angry after being told that Ruby had HIV.

“Whatever his state of mind was at the time where he just snapped, didn’t intend to kill him. He was just so angry that he just grabbed him, saying what have you done, why would you do this to me?” said Green.

Baron remains in custody in California. He was scheduled to have his extradition hearing Friday and then again on Monday, but he did not show up. Green says autopsy results can also determine other options for Baron’s defense.

“Until you look at the autopsy, until you see the cause of death, see what they asked him, what the detectives knew about the cause of death at the time remains to be seen,” said Green.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Green says Baron is here illegally from Mexico. So if he is found guilty, he would be deported after serving his time.