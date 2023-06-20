HONOLULU (KHON2) — After going missing from Laumaka Work Furlough Center, Donoven Schine has been arrested by the Honolulu Police Department.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Schine will be processed as an Escape 2 and will be handed over to the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Schine was noticed missing at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday during a headcount at the Laumaka Work Furlough Center.

Law enforcement were notified and by Tuesday, police confirmed he was arrested.

Donoven Schine, mug shot, June 2023. (Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety)

Schine is serving time for several charges: unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, theft in the second degree and promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree.

His next parole hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30.