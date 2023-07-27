HONOLULU (KHON2) — Love triangle murder suspect Eric Thompson took the stand on Thursday, July 27. He said he was upset upon learning about his wife’s affair with the victim, Jon Tokuhara.

But Thompson said he never intended any harm towards Tokuhara, and that he blamed himself for the affair.

Thompson told the jury that his wife told him about her affair with Tokuhara about seven months before the murder.

Thompson said his wife had been getting fertilization treatments from Tokuhara before that because they were trying to have a baby.

“I was really disappointed, it just didn’t make sense. Jon helped us through the pregnancy. I just didn’t understand why he would do that,” said Thompson.

Thompson said there lots of arguments in the weeks after that but he said his wife made an effort to make the marriage work.

“I think she was truly sorry for it, she made the effort, she never talked to Jon again,” said Thompson.

He testified that he was partly to blame for the problems in their marriage, and he had no lingering anger toward Tokuhara.

“I came to the realization that the problem was with me and Joyce. I mean she cut him off and he was a non-factor after that. I realized that I was kind of neglecting her. I think I was taking her for granted sometimes,” said Thompson.

He said he thought about confronting Tokuhara after finding out about the affair, but decided against it.

“I don’t think I could’ve said anything to make things better and I don’t think I could get him to say sorry or feel bad. What’s the point you know?” he said.

The prosecutor will cross examine Thompson on Friday.