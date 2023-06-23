HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call at approximately 4:45 a.m.

The call came in on Friday, June 23 for the Pearl City area.

According to EMS, they were on the scene at the request of the Honolulu Police Department.

HPD told EMS that they were in a possible barricade situation, according to EMS.

Since they were requested on the scene, EMS said they responded with two ambulances and a Field Operations Supervisor.

Once on the scene, they encountered a man in his 30s which they pronounced dead at the scene.

Another barricade situation occurred in May in Mililani.

On Friday, Mary 19, HPD said that at around 6:50 p.m. a 54-year-old male and a 57-year-old male got into an argument.

The argument escalated, and the 54-year-old suspect brandished a “dangerous weapon” with the suspect allegedly threatening the 57-year-old victim.

Then, the 54-year-old male barricaded himself in his room and refused to exit when police arrived. After several hours, police officers said they convinced the suspect to come out of the room.

It was at around 1:12 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 when the suspect came out of the barricaded room and was positively identified by the victim.

HPD arrested the man for first-degree terroristic threatening.

And in December 2022, HPD officers dealt with another barricade situation in Waikīkī. In this situation, the suspect also was shot by police officers.

Police Chief Joe Logan said “It is my understanding that all the attempts by the negotiators to contact or make contact with the individual all failed, he never responded.”