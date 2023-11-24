HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man accused of beating an elderly security guard pled not guilty in court on Friday, Nov. 24.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 14 in Downtown Honolulu when the 70-year-old security guard approached 34-year-old Jonah Morris to ask if he had stolen a mango from the farmer’s market.

Morris then allegedly punched and kicked the security guard with the victims own walking stick, according to the the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

“These people sometimes put themselves in harm’s way to protect others. It is horrible when any of them are attacked, but it is particularly terrible in this case because the guard who was beaten is 70 years old,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

Morris faces a felony charge of assault in the second degree. He also pled not guilty to harassment.

Morris is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center. His bail was set at $11,000.