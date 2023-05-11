HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fear has struck a Moiliili neighborhood after an unprovoked attack on an elderly man. The 75-year-old was shot with a pellet gun on two separate occasions. The second time, he was rushed to the hospital.

Lawrence Chan said his father was sitting outside on the steps of his building on Date Street Thursday morning, when his mother heard a loud bang.

“And she said ‘that’s odd’; so, she ran outside and saw my dad holding his side. And she saw blood, and she said I have to call 911 right away,” said Chan.

He said there was so much blood that they thought he might have been shot with a real gun. So, they took him to the hospital by ambulance and learned that it was a pellet gun.

Chan said it also happened a couple of months ago, while his father was sitting by the steps.

“He heard a loud bang as well; and it felt like oh, there’s a little pain on my back. He went inside; and he said, ‘oh gosh’. He looked at the mirror. There’s a little hole, and it was bleeding,. It went through his clothes,” said Chan.

Chan said he’s surprised at how powerful it was considering his dad was wearing a jacket, a shirt and an undershirt.

“I’ve been hit by BB guns in the past, the little round balls; you get a welt. This is a metal projectile that went into the skin,” he said.

He’s asking neighbors to stay vigilant and look out for each other so they can somehow stop whoever is doing this. He and other residents are worried that it could escalate into something much worse.

“That’s an angry person. If you’re willing to pull the trigger like that. I don’t think it’s that much further that you’re willing to pull the trigger with a real gun to shoot somebody. So, that’s kind of a frightening thing,” said Noel Auna, who lives in the area.

Chan said both his parents have lived in the building for 25 years and are now afraid to go outside. He said no one should have to live in fear of walking out of their own home.

“He’s a little fearful of walking towards that side. My mom is also in case there’s someone just from the window shooting random objects, and who knows what they’re gonna be using next,” said Chan.

He added that there are many other elderly residents in the area as well as children. And if they’ve been shot, he urges them to report it to police. HPD is investigating.