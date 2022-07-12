HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 27-year-old Puna man is in custody after he was accused of injuring an elderly man in downtown Hilo. Police described the incident as a “violent beating.” The victim, 68, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police arrested and charged Chad Kalenakai Gahan Armitage Jr. with assault and robbery.

On Sunday, July 10, police responded to a report of an assault on Kilauea Avenue near the Keawe Street junction. According to police, a 68-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk unconscious and bleeding from his head and facial area. He was transported to Hilo Medical Center and later flown to Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu where he remains in critical condition.

After checking the area for witnesses and video surveillance, police identified Armitage as the suspect. He was located on Kilauea Avenue and led police on a short chase before they arrested him.

On Tuesday, July 12, Armitage was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and second-degree robbery. His bail is set at $75,000. He remains in custody pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Wednesday in Hilo District Court.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident should contact Detective John Balberde of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2386 or email him at John.Balberde@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.