HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu judge has determined the elderly man accused of murdering his wife back in 2022 unfit for trial.

Rogelio Canilao was 81 when he was charged with second-degree murder after police said he confessed to killing his 76-year-old wife Teresita Canilao at an apartment on Sheridan Street.

Court documents stated that proceeding with Canilao’s trial would be suspended until further order of the court. He will remain in custody under the Director of the Department of Health.

The documents went on to state that for as long as Canilao is unfit to proceed he will receive detention and treatment at the state’s hospital or an appropriate institution.

Canilao pled not guilty to his charges in October.

A review hearing for Canilao is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 18.