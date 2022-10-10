HONOLULU (KHON2) — The elderly man accused of killing his wife at an apartment in the Ala Moana area made his first court appearance on Monday, Oct. 10.

Rogelio Canilao, 81, was charged with second-degree murder after police said he confessed to killing his 76-year-old wife.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The incident happened just before midnight on Thursday, Oct. 6.

According to court documents, when police arrived at the scene they observed blood spatters on Canilao’s chest and legs and both his socks appeared to be soaked in blood.

The documents further revealed that Canilao uttered to police, “I murdered my wife.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

By Saturday, Oct. 8, Canilao was charged and he remains in custody on $1 million bail.