HONOLULU (KHON2) — The loud screeching caused by drivers burning rubber in an Aiea shopping center parking lot is disturbing a neighborhood. One resident said drivers do it late at night and is asking for the nuisance to stop.

Jason Jacobs lives near the Pearlridge Center. He said it is becoming a nearly every weekend occurrence of drivers driving donuts in the parking lot.

Jacobs said, “They’re doing donuts out on the parking lot or they are revving their engines or they are just kind of making a ruckus.”

Jacobs said he was woken up around 4 a.m. over the weekend. He captured video of one driver but said there are times it is several cars.

He first noticed this happening a few years ago.

“Honestly, it really started picking up right when COVID was at the height of it. The kids seem to come out because they weren’t in school, and it was happening a lot. After COVID, it kind of let up but pretty much has been limited to the weekends but almost every weekend now,” Jacobs said. “I am kind of at the point where I am getting fed up with it something needs to be done about it, not let these kids go out and fool around every weekend. It’s getting a little out of hand.”

A Pearlridge Center Spokesperson said its security team is taking steps so that it won’t happen again.

“As soon as we became aware of this recent incident, our security team took immediate steps so it would not occur again,” they explained. “Pearlridge Center, its tenants and employees all consider ourselves to be part of the fabric of Aiea. As a community amenity for over 50 years, we always strive to be good neighbors.”

Pearlridge Center is a private property; access outside of business hours is not allowed. And certain activities are strictly prohibited at any time.

If the public ever witnesses something they suspect is illegal or prohibited happening on-property when the center is officially closed, Pearlridge asks them to please call police immediately. Together with law enforcement and their security team, they believe we can put a stop to this.

“As for this specific incident, we are continuing our investigation and will turn over our findings to HPD” said a Pearlridge Center Spokesperson. “We request that if members of the public know anything about who was involved in this illegal activity, please contact HPD.”

“These individuals not only damaged Pearlridge Center property, more importantly, they created a disturbance for our neighbors,” said a Pearlridge Center Spokesperson.

Jacobs shared the video captured on social media. He said he wanted to raise community awareness about this ongoing issue.

Jacobs said, “This is a residential area. There’s probably thousands of people that live right here in this immediate area, and there’s pretty much no regard for that when do are going out and making all that noise, especially so early in the morning.”

The Honolulu Police Department shares similar advice to residents; call 911 to report illegal activity.