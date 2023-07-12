HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department and the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call on Tuesday, July 11.

The call led police and emergency personnel to Kapiʻolani Boulevard in the McCully area of Honolulu.

According to HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, at 9:49 p.m., Honolulu had a critical motor vehicle collision that involved a pedestrian and a vehicle that fled the scene of the incident.

Police said that a pedestrian — who was identified by EMS personnel as a man in his 30s — was crossing the street on Kapiʻolani Boulevard. He was crossing north to south but not in a marked crosswalk area.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old male driver of a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Kapiʻolani Boulevard just prior to Pumehana Street then collided with the pedestrian, according to HPD.

After the motorist hit the pedestrian, the 58-year-old driver fled the scene of the incident.

But not to worry, the hit-and-run driver was followed by a witness who had seen the collision happen.

According to HPD, the witness who saw the hit-and-run called 911 to report the incident and to let police know where the driver was.

The hit-and-run driver was finally apprehended in Hawaii Kai, thanks to the driver who followed him.

“The 58-year-old adult male motorist was arrested for Failure to Render Aid and Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant,” said a spokesperson for the HPD.

Back to the injured pedestrian. EMS said they treated him at the scene and transported him to a local area trauma center in critical condition.

HPD said the investigation is ongoing.