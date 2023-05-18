HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Department of Planning and Permitting worker accused of accepting bribes to speed up the permitting process has changed her plea as part of an agreement with the justice department.

Jocelyn Godoy entered a plea of guilty to one count of wire fraud.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

She faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000 dollars when she is sentenced on Aug. 30. She is currently on supervised release.

Godoy is one of three city workers charged in the bribery scheme.

In a statement, the DPP stated this kind of activity is unacceptable and they’re doing everything they can to prevent it from happening again.

As public servants, we are held to a high ethical standard and the vast majority of our staff work hard to uphold that standard. This type of activity is absolutely unacceptable and we are doing everything we can to prevent this from happening again. The indictments were, in part, a by-product of a system that has lacked basic infrastructure, including standard operating procedures and systems of accountability.” Department of Planning and Permitting

The DPP said to prevent further wrongdoing they are planning a process and system to better guide employees at work. The system would also instill accountability.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

In the past two years, the department opened numerous investigations to look for any other areas of exploitation that may be happening. They said they did this to also show there are consequences for any alleged wrongdoing.