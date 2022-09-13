HONOLULU (KHON2) — A DNA comparison has led to an arrest in a cold murder case dating back to 1972.

Honolulu police investigated after an adult female was found slain in her Waikiki apartment in January 1972.

The investigation went cold after no viable leads were found.

HPD renewed their plead for information in 2020.

Through DNA comparison, a male suspect was identified in September and a no-bail warrant was issued.

The suspect was arrested on Monday in Reno, Nevada.

According to police records, the suspect has been charged with Murder 2.

He is awaiting extradition.