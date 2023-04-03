HONOLULU (KHON2) — Former state representative Ty Cullen will be sentenced in federal court this Thursday, in connection with a bribery scheme that also sent former Sen. Kalani English to prison.

Sentencing recommendations from federal prosecutors and the probation office range from two to three years behind bars, but his defense attorney is asking for leniency suggesting 15 months.

In a pre-sentence filing, Cullen’s attorney said Cullen had a difficult childhood after his father was imprisoned for attempted murder, and said Cullen committed himself to a life of community service.

Cullen pleaded guilty in 2022 to one count of honest services wire fraud for taking money for favors to a wastewater businessman seeking favorable legislation.