HONOLULU (KHON2) — A disabled surfer is moving on after his favorite board was stolen from a Waikiki hotel, just days before the AccesSurf Hawaii Adaptive Surf Championship. The board was adapted specifically for Spike Kane, valued at $1,000, which he uses for surf competitions.

The 59-year-old surfer told KHON2 that his friend Buster Kawasaki let him borrow a board to use for his heats between June 8 and June 11, but it just wasn’t the same.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“The competition was a bit of a wash for me,” Kane said. “I was still able to compete but did not make it to the semifinals for the first time in over eight years. I have made the finals many times.”

Kane’s board was stolen on Saturday, June 4, from Ewa Hotel Waikiki. The customized surfboard has fin boxes by the tail, which help keep his legs on the board; it also has a chest and chin pad. Kane’s had it for about three years and calls it his favorite one.

As of Sunday, June 12, there’s no news of his stolen board, but Kane hopes “someone is having fun with it.”

“The amount of offers of support has been overwhelming,” he said. “I have some boards back on the mainland that work for me, but that was my competition board.”

AccesSurf, a local nonprofit that provides ocean access for anyone with a disability, said Kane placed 11th overall in his division. A spokesperson said Kane’s kind heart and soul is what earned him the 2021 Ocean of Possibilities Award. He’s been involved with AccesSurf for over 10 years.

Spike Kane’s customized surfboard was stolen from Ewa Hotel Waikiki on Saturday, June 4, 2022, just days before the AccesSurf Hawaii Adaptive Surf Championship. (Courtesy: Spike Kane)

Spike Kane’s customized surfboard was stolen from Ewa Hotel Waikiki on Saturday, June 4, 2022, just days before the AccesSurf Hawaii Adaptive Surf Championship. (Courtesy: Spike Kane)

Spike Kane’s customized surfboard was stolen from Ewa Hotel Waikiki on Saturday, June 4, 2022, just days before the AccesSurf Hawaii Adaptive Surf Championship. (Courtesy: Spike Kane)

Spike Kane’s customized surfboard was stolen from Ewa Hotel Waikiki on Saturday, June 4, 2022, just days before the AccesSurf Hawaii Adaptive Surf Championship. (Courtesy: Spike Kane)

Kane is now traveling for the next few days between Hawaii, California and Washington.

“I will travel from Seattle to U.K. next week to compete in the Welsh Adaptive Surf Championship in July and then the English Open Adaptive Surf Championship after that,” he said. “I will be over in Europe until August. I head from there back to San Diego to train to compete in the U.S. Open Adaptive Surf Championship in Oceanside which is in September.”

So far, Kane has competed in over 60 adaptive surf contests. He has been instrumental in developing and designing adaptive surfboards and equipment.

This undated photo shows Spike Kane competing in the AccesSurf Hawaii Adaptive Surf Championship. His board was stolen just days before this year’s competition.

(Courtesy: AccesSurf)

This undated photo shows Spike Kane competing in the AccesSurf Hawaii Adaptive Surf Championship. His board was stolen just days before this year’s competition.

(Courtesy: AccesSurf)

Check out more news from around Hawaii

If you find Kane’s stolen board, contact AccesSurf at 808-236-4200 or info@accessurf.org.