HONOLULU (KHON2) — Members of the Kapolei Archery Range are busy cleaning up after vandals hit the area once again. The City said, it’s been an ongoing issue over the years; and now, other solutions are being looked at.

From gates being cut to targets being set on fire, that’s just some of the issues the Kapolei Archery Range is dealing with.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Some of the guys recently had to rebuild the entire sign in booth from scratch, because it was destroyed,” said Miranda Linksy, a Bushwacker’s Archery Club member. “The vandalism and destruction is a bit out of hand.”

The City Parks and Recreation Department said, the Kapolei Archery Range and Regional Park has experienced significant damage over the year impacting the archery range, park locks, toilets and fencing. In the past year, the City spent $3,079 for archery range replacements and $6,943 for the entire park.

“Every time we go, we seem to find more to clean up and rebuild,” Linksy said.

DPR said, unfortunately vandalism at City parks isn’t uncommon, and most of the incidents happen during the evening hours.

Within this last year, DPR adds that Kapolei Regional Park was tied with Lualualei Beach Park and Kokololio Beach Park for having the second highest cases of vandalism; A’ala Park had the most.

In order to decrease criminal activity, Honolulu City Councilmember Andria Tupola wants to beef up presence and improve facilities. Tupola is also in preliminary talks with the Honolulu Police Department to utilize the park for some of its training academy duties.

“I do think at the archery range when police will possibly be there three times a week; and it will be awesome for HPD to be able to use this space for recruits and trainers for things like CRU, for SWAT teams, different scenarios that will help with training,” said Andria Tupola, Honolulu City Councilmember.

HPD utilizing City parks has gotten positive feedback in other areas. According to HPD, ATV officers have been working out of Crane Park in Moiliili since 2021. Residents told KHON2 that it’s helped the area get a much-needed makeover.

“Before, my child couldn’t even play; and now, we go there all the time.,” said Kristen Naboa, a Moiliili resident.

Returning Kapolei Regional Park and Kapolei Archery Range back to the community is the end goal for all.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“I’m hoping it’ll help a couple departments at the same time, but also help the community,” said Tupola.

DPR said, it will meet with the Kapolei Archery members, HPD and Councilmember Tupola soon.