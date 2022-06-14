HONOLULU (KHON2) — The new Honolulu Police Department chief Arthur “Joe” Logan was sworn in at the main police headquarters at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14.

Despite calls for more transparency, the process was done privately.

The Honolulu Police Commission and Logan himself have talked about the importance of keeping the public and the media informed. But when Logan and his deputy chiefs were sworn in Tuesday morning, it came as a surprise to many, including Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, who said he was not invited.

While I was in the Honolulu City Council chamber this morning for a presentation on housing and homelessness, I was informed that incoming Honolulu Police Chief Arthur ‘Joe’ Logan was about to be sworn in. While I was surprised to receive this information, I sincerely congratulate Chief Logan and look forward to attending his formal swearing-in ceremony later this month. Rick Blangiardi

Honolulu Mayor

The head of the police officers union, SHOPO, was also surprised.

“I think if the chief is going to be sworn in as the chief of police, that the media, who is a part of the community, should be invited in that process,” said SHOPO President Robert Cavaco.

KHON2 reached out to HPD on Monday, asking when Logan will be sworn in. A spokesperson said it will happen this month but a date and time has not been announced.

It wasn’t until we reached out again Tuesday morning that HPD clarified that a second ceremony, a public one, will be held sometime this month. The head of the Honolulu Police Commission says there was no intention to keep the information away from the public.

“What we did was found out this morning that the city doctors have approved his pre-employment clearance. So that was always an imminent factor with regard to his clearance,” said commission chair Shannon Alivado.

She added that the important thing was to get Logan sworn in so he can actually get to work.

“So this is a happy day,” said Alivado. “I think we all need to celebrate Chief Logan being on board, especially for the men and women of the department. A leader is now in place, the commission looks forward to working with Chief Logan and having him on the job officially.”

After nearly a year long search, Retired Maj. Gen. Arthur “Joe” Logan has been chosen by the Honolulu Police Commission by a unanimous vote on May 23. Logan rose above the other top candidate for the job Scott Ebner, a retired lieutenant colonel with the New Jersey State Police.



Logan served more than four decades in the military, and during that time he served 20 years in HPD starting in 1982. He was a patrol officer, narcotics vice officer and was also a detective in the Criminal Investigation Division. During the HPD chief selection process, he was working as a criminal investigator at the State Attorney General’s office.

Deputy Chief Rade Vanic was sworn in along with Deputy Chief Keith Horiwaka.