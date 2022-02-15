Department of Planning and Permitting worker pleads guilty in federal court to accepting bribes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A city worker accused of accepting bribes plead guilty to Honest Services Wire Fraud in federal court on Monday, Feb. 14

Jason Dadez worked as a building inspector for the city Department of Planning and Permitting.

Federal prosecutors said Dadez accepted thousands of dollars worth of bribes from a solar contractor to process permit applications.

His indictment followed an FBI investigation involving several other workers with the Department of Planning and Permitting.

He is out on bail.

His sentencing is scheduled for July.