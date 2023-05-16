HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police bodycam footage showed a gruesome crime scene in the trial of Michael Hirokawa on Tuesday, May 16.

Defense witnesses also testified that the wine glass used by Hirokawa right before the alleged attack tested positive for LSD and the sleep aid Ambien.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HPD Cpl. Neal Murakami was one of the first officers to respond to the scene where a woman was allegedly raped and beaten at Capitol Place three years ago.

His bodycam video showed the woman in the lobby pleading for water as he tried to question her.

“Who is Michael to you?” Murakani asked her.

Murakami followed a bloody trail that led to Hirokawa’s apartment.

“OK we’re gonna have to lock down this area,” said Murakami to a building worker.

Inside officers found Hirokawa asleep with loud music playing.

“Get up, get up, just relax, relax, relax, relax, you’re under arrest,” said two officers as they got Hirokawa out of bed.

Defense attorney Alen Kaneshiro pointed out that Murakami’s reports states that he suspected Hirokawa was under the influence of drugs.

“I believe that’s automated, our system is automated, so I didn’t put that in,” said Murakami.

“When you submitted your initial report, your first follow up, and your second follow up, you didn’t change that correct?” asked Kaneshiro.

“Yes, I didn’t change it,” said Murakami.

Also testifying was an expert on detecting alcohol and drugs as evidence, who tested samples taken from the wine glass used by Hirokawa.

“Can you say Dr. Espiritu to a reasonable degree of scientific certainty that the sample AK-7 contain the chemical compound, Zolpidem and LSD?” asked Kaneshiro.

“Yes,” said Eduardo Espiritu, a forensic toxicologist.

Another expert who collected the evidence testified that he followed all the protocols of chain of custody to make sure the samples tested were not tainted.

“From the time the evidence was collected on December 8, 2020 to the time that it was shipped, who had control of the evidence?” asked Kaneshiro.

“I did,” said Mark Hagadone, a forensic chemist.

“Anybody else?” asked Kaneshiro.

“No,” said Hagadone.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Under cross examination, the prosecutor pointed out that the samples tested were taken more than two weeks after the incident happened and that the scene was not secured.