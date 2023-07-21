HONOLULU (KHON2) — The lead detective for the love triangle murder case was back on the witness stand on Friday, July 21 for cross examination. The defense pointed out that there could have been other suspects and other motives in the death of Waipahu acupuncturist, Jon Tokuhara.

Defense attorney David Hayakawa questioned the detective about Tokuhara’s past relationships, saying he was involved with more than one woman at the same time.

“Some of the women that he started relationships with were in their own existing relationships at the time they started dating Jon?” asked Hayakawa.

“Yes,” said HPD Det. Kaiminaauao Mead.

“And that some of these women had children?” asked Hayakawa.

“Yes,” said Mead.

The defense adds that there was another woman who exchanged more than 2500 text messages with Tokuhara, which included graphic videos.

“Were there photos included of a sexual nature as well as sexual conversations?” asked Hayakawa.

“Yes,” said Mead.

Hayakawa pointed out that the woman was not included in the detective’s final report and that her brother is an HPD officer who was also Tokuhara’s close friend.

Hayakawa also asked about an ex-boyfriend of a woman Tokuhara was seeing. Mead said he was a person of interest during the investigation.

Investigators took his cell phone to analyze the data, but Hayakawa pointed out that most of the data since the night of the murder had been deleted.

“And that all data related to what occurred around Jan. 12, 2022 was wiped off that phone?” asked Hayakawa.

“Yes,” said Mead.

Under questioning from the prosecutor Mead testified that the graphic messages from the woman and Tokuhara were not of her but just memes intended to be funny.

“And how did you recognize that these were memes are intended to be funny short clips sent to another friend?” asked Benjamin Rose, deputy prosecutor.

“The content of the messages,” said Mead.

The defense also said that Tokuhara was a gambler, which could be another motive for his death. There also was $3,900 in cash found in his backpack, but Mead discounted that theory.

“If this were a gambling debt case, would there be any significance to the $3,900?” asked Rose

“It probably would’ve been taken,” said Mead.

Trial resumes on Tuesday, July 25.