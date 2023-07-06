WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Disturbing and cruel, that’s how residents in a Waianae neighborhood describe a dead dog found hanging from a bridge.

It’s difficult to look at. The photo shows a medium size brown dog, dead and deliberately strung up, left hanging right on the side of the road.

Chantell lives in Waianae and said she found him. She asked not to be shown on camera.

“It’s just– it’s really sad because he was tied by his leg. His front paws, you could see that there was like, like, lashes or some kind of wounds,” she said. “His face was deformed; his ribs were showing. One side of his body was almost decomposed at that point.”

Chantell said she’d been feeding the dog for months, trying to rescue him; but he wouldn’t let her touch him.

“He would run off the other way. He was kind of skittish but not aggressive. He wasn’t the type of dog that was easily caught.”

She said she hadn’t seen him for about two weeks.

“We’ve been looking all over for him just to see where he was,” Chantell said. “It wasn’t normal for him to not show up.”

According to Chantell, she was walking along Kuwale Road Wednesday evening, July 5 when she saw an orange strap hanging from this fence post, instinctively she knew something was wrong.

“Sure enough, it was him. I pulled him up, and I put him on a ledge and took some pictures. It’s– it’s a horrible scene,” she said. “He was tiny; he was small. He was harmless; it was harmless.”

She immediately called the police and Hawaiian Humane Society.

In a statement police said:

“The case is classified as first-degree animal cruelty. No arrests at this time.” Honolulu Police Department

Brandy Shimabukuro, Hawaiian Humane Society manager of communications said they picked up the remains Thursday, July 6.

“The remains of the dog, by the time the animal was found, looked like they had been there for quite some time, which is deeply disturbing,” Shimabukuro said.

She added that the Hawaiian Humane Society only investigates misdemeanor animal cruelty cases; since this is a felony, HPD will take the lead.

“And the Hawaiian Humane Society would serve as a resource to them if they want to move forward with a necropsy for the animals remains.”

Chantell said she wants the person who did this to be held accountable.

“Everybody always tells us to report animal cruelty; and in most cases, nothing ever happens,” she said frustrated.

She’s hoping this time will be different.