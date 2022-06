HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu’s chief of police Joe Logan will be sworn in on June 29 in a formal ceremony.

Chief Logan said his short term goal is getting his commanding officers to buy into his philosophy and decision-making process during a news conference last week.

He also has a plan to address the officer shortage and renew the public’s faith in the department.