HONOLULU (KHON2) — Less than two full days after getting the case, jurors came back with a verdict in the Hailey Dandurand trial, finding her guilty of the murder, in the second degree, of Telma Boinville. She was also found guilty on two counts of kidnapping, burglary, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and unauthorized possession of confidential, personal information.

Dandurand was one of two suspects in the brutal killing of Boinville while she was cleaning a North Shore beach house six years ago. The suspects were also charged with tying her daughter up in a bedroom.

Dandurand’s then-boyfriend, Stephen Brown, was tried earlier this year and was found guilty of murder and kidnapping.

Dandurand’s trial started in July and closing arguments were held on Friday.

Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell is asking the jury in the Dandurand trial to recommend the same fate for her. That hearing will start on Thursday.

“For the defendant to be subject to an extended term of imprisonment, the prosecution must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant is a multiple offender, and that an extended term of imprisonment is necessary for the protection of the public,” said Oahu Circuit Court Judge Rowena Somerville.

Legal experts said the prosecution can make their case by rehashing testimony from Boinville’s husband and daughter.

“And say look at what they went through, this was a heinous crime, and therefore, in order to protect the public from this person, you need to extend your sentencing,” said attorney Megan Kau, who is not involved in the case.

Dandurand’s attorney plans to bring her family members to testify in the extended sentencing hearing.

Kau said Dandurand’s attorney will likely try to get some sympathy from jurors through her family’s testimony.

The jury heard from Boinville’s husband and heartbreaking testimony from her daughter.

Just before the case was handed to the jury, Dandurand took the stand. She said that she was afraid of Brown and that he would kill her if she didn’t go along with the crime. Her attorney told the jury that Dandurand was in another room when Boinville was killed and that she was almost dead when she entered the room.

Dandurand added that the plan was only to get some food when they broke into the North Shore home.

The prosecutor questioned why she didn’t leave knowing that the situation was escalating into violence, saying, “You chose to stay even though you knew that Brown had knives.”

To which Dandurand quietly responded with a “Yes.”

At Tuesday’s reading of the verdict, Dandurand stood emotionless in front of the judge.

The judge revoked bail as requested by the prosecutor’s office.