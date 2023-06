HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department has taken a man into custody after opening a criminal investigation in Waimanalo.

During the investigation, police had shut down parts of Kalanianaole Highway between Makai Pier and Makapuu Beach. Roads have since been reopened.

According to police, the man was taken to the hospital for mental observation.