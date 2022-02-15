CrimeStoppers, HPD searching for attempted murder suspect after Waikiki shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) are looking for a male suspect wanted for alleged attempted murder in connection to a Waikiki shooting.

The incident happened at around 3:55 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, near Nahua Street and Kuhio Avenue.

According to CrimeStoppers, a family delivering newspapers witnessed an assault happening and intervened. Then, a man gave a firearm to another man and shot at the family’s vehicle several times.

HPD identified and arrested the shooter on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder. However, police said they are still searching for the man who handed him the gun and two other men also at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information should call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can send tips on the CrimeStoppers website or the P3 Tips app.