HONOLULU (KHON2) — A couple accused of a crime spree on Big Island have been charged with a number of offenses.

Charges for 27-year old Dylan Alcain and 35-year old Leilani Alcain stem from an early morning break-in that lead to a manhut in Kona on Thursday, April 20.

According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, at around 1:50 a.m. a business on the block of Kanalani Street was broken into and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Surveillance footage showed Leilani driving into the area in a gray-colored BMW sedan and Dylan was seen getting into the passenger seat.

A little over two hours later, a second break-in was reported at another establishment on the block of Māmalahoa Highway in Captain Cook.

An officer dispatched to the incident said his front windshield was shot at with rounds as the gray-colored BMW sedan sped off from the scene in the opposite direction.

As police chased after the vehicle, two additional officers were allegedly fired upon — striking one of the officers subsidized vehicle.

“We are extremely fortunate that no officer died during this incident,” said Police Chief Benjamin T. Moszkowicz.

For public safety reasons, police called off the vehicle pursuit.

Less than an hour later, Big Island police were called to the report of an armed robbery on the block of Huna Kai Road at a Captain Cook residence.

A male victim told police that a man with a rifle and a female accomplice threatened him and demanded the keys to his vehicle.

That’s when the couple then allegedly took the victim’s SUV, abandoning the sedan in the area.

By 11:25 a.m., police were finally able to apprehend the suspects after they were located at a Volcano residence on the block of 2nd Street.

The next day the couple was charged.

Leilani Alcain, mugshot April 2023 (Courtesy: Hawaii Police Department) Dylan Alcain, mugshot April 2023 (Courtesy: Hawaii Police Department)

According to Big Island police, the couple was charged with the folowing:

Leilani Alcain:

• First-degree robbery

• Unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle

• Carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on public highways

• Carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony

• Resisting an order to stop

Dylan Alcain:

• First-degree attempted murder

• First-degree robbery

• First-degree terroristic threatening

• First-degree criminal property damage

• Second-degree burglary (two counts)

• Unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle

• Carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on public highways

• Carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony

• Resisting an order to stop

Leilani’s bail was set at $145,000 and Dylan’s at $700,000.

Dylan is also being charged with first-degree burglary for an unrelated incident reported in on April 14, said the police department.

This incident happened on the block of Waikoloa Road and police determined that there was a forced entry into a business through a rear door and $250 was taken.

Surveillance footage showed a gray-colored BMW sedan had arrived and parked in the area and Dylan was seen carrying a rifle. The footage showed him walking towards the rear door, accompanied by a woman, who could not be positively identified by police.

They then fled the scene of the area.

Dylan’s bail for this offense was set at $25,000, said police.

But the slew of crimes doesn’t end there, the Big Island police said they are continuing to investigate an incident that took place in Kona on Tuesday, April 18 which they believe Dylan could also be connected to.

The couple remains under police custody pending their initial court appearance. The court date is scheduled for Monday, April 24.

Anyone with relative information to any of these incidents is urged to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 326-4646, ext. 267 or email at Donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.