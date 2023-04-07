This is the Hawai’i State Legislature. (Photo/Hawai’i State Legislature)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If more lawmakers are implicated in the bribery scandal tied to J. Kalani English and Ty Cullen, it’s likely federal investigators have questioned other suspects.

Otherwise, legal experts tell KHON2 that Federal investigators would not be talking about the ongoing investigation.

Federal prosecutors spoke openly on Thursday, April 6 that they asked for a reduced sentence for Ty Cullen because of his substantial cooperation with an ongoing investigation.

Legal experts said that cooperation means investigators are looking into more lawmakers who have accepted bribes or donors … or both.

Defense attorney Megan Kau, who is not involved in the case, said the feds have probably communicated with the potential suspects.